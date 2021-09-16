Larson Financial Group LLC Has $101,000 Position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 38.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 5,389.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 26,945 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 202,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 38,281 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth $11,486,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth $1,979,000.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MSOS opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.39. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $55.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.