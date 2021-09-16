Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 473.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Tilray by 740.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Tilray by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Tilray by 2,868.9% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.44.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.