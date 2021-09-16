Larson Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRO. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.27.

Shares of MRO opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

