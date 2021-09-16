Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 1,341 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,233 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,701 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $80,483,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ford Motor by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,188 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,502,939 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $140,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,678,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F opened at $13.22 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.29.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

