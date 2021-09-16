Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 694 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDBC. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 51,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $20.81.

