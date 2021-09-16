Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 93 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $259.57 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.10 and a 52-week high of $289.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.06 and a 200-day moving average of $228.42.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.51, for a total value of $1,754,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,254 shares of company stock valued at $68,833,228 over the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.