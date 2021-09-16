LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Receives $64.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMAT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 38.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at $204,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $57.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 4.19. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $31.21 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. Analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

