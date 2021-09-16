LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $150.47

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $150.47 and last traded at $152.44, with a volume of 1021 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TREE. Northland Securities upgraded LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.65. The company had revenue of $270.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.01 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LendingTree news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,443,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,746,000 after purchasing an additional 24,765 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 24.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,689,000 after buying an additional 241,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LendingTree by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,610,000 after purchasing an additional 66,769 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in LendingTree by 16.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,317,000 after purchasing an additional 127,978 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 38.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,811,000 after acquiring an additional 141,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

