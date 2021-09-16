Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) Receives €9.62 Average PT from Analysts

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €9.62 ($11.31).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of Leoni in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on shares of Leoni in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Leoni in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Leoni in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Leoni alerts:

Shares of LEO traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €15.62 ($18.38). 97,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,504. Leoni has a 1-year low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 1-year high of €18.50 ($21.76). The firm has a market capitalization of $510.29 million and a PE ratio of -4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 581.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €13.49.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.