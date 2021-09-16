Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) Short Interest Update

Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LVRA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 31,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,940. Levere has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levere in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Levere in the second quarter worth about $489,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Levere in the second quarter worth about $978,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Levere in the second quarter worth about $978,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Levere in the second quarter worth about $1,886,000. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

