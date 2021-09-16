Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

LXP opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 131,277 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,017,000 after buying an additional 555,403 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,657,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,525,000 after buying an additional 38,546 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 26,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

