Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.64 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.99.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $11.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 3.09.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $581.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $635,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,206,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,835,425.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $86,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,120 shares of company stock worth $1,596,600 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

