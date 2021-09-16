Liquity Price Tops $4.67 on Top Exchanges (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $47.11 million and $1.10 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for about $4.67 or 0.00009840 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Liquity has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00073810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00122923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.29 or 0.00175412 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,580.79 or 0.07541701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,598.11 or 1.00249071 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.01 or 0.00865654 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002792 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,083,693 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars.

