LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $86,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $84.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.38. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.90.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. As a group, analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

