Longitude Cayman Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 43.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,780 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 2.5% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.98.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total value of $83,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.07, for a total transaction of $26,364,711.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,661,190 shares of company stock valued at $953,475,565 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $4.03 on Thursday, hitting $369.89. 307,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,316,391. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $362.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.