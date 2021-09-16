Longitude Cayman Ltd. Has $6.11 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 2.9% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 297,141 shares in the company, valued at $29,351,587.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,208 shares of company stock valued at $33,902,137 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $104.55. The stock had a trading volume of 600,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,529,527. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.71 and a 200 day moving average of $88.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.48.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

