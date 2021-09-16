Longitude Cayman Ltd. Reduces Position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. trimmed its position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. owned about 0.18% of MeiraGTx worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGTX. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in MeiraGTx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,756. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.29.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 325.94% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. Analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other MeiraGTx news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $39,254.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,368,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

