Lossless (LSS) Price Up 26.1% This Week

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Lossless has a market cap of $5.26 million and approximately $391,019.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000490 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00075551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.63 or 0.00126454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.54 or 0.00178418 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,541.47 or 0.07386434 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,891.75 or 0.99887548 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.20 or 0.00913950 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

