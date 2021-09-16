Lotto Tops One Day Volume of $3,274.00 (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. Lotto has a market capitalization of $33.98 million and $3,274.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lotto coin can now be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lotto has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.02 or 0.00396930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006638 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000602 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Lotto Coin Profile

Lotto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

