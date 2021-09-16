Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Short Interest Update

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 659,500 shares, an increase of 309.4% from the August 15th total of 161,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Lotus Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Lotus Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS LTSRF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 294,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,031. Lotus Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.14.

Lotus Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and Malawi. The company also explores for cobalt ores. Its flagship property is the 65% owned Kayelekera uranium project located in northern Malawi, Africa. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.