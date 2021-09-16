Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Shares Down 0.2%

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.18. Approximately 18,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 58,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of $129.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Luby’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Luby’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luby’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Luby’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luby’s by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 267,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 29,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Luby’s, Inc operates as a multi-branded company in the restaurant industry and in the contract food services industry. It operates through the following segments: Luby’s Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The Luby’s Cafeterias segment includes the results of the company-owned Luby’s Cafeterias restaurants.

