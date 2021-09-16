Lument Finance Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:LFT)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

LFT stock opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 57.28, a quick ratio of 57.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.28. Lument Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $4.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 31.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lument Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

