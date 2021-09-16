Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives $96.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.25.

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Lumentum stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.91. The stock had a trading volume of 94 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,639. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.92. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $481,297.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,759 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,327,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 7,429.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,736,000 after purchasing an additional 610,286 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at $32,429,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at $28,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

