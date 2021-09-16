Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Position Raised by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,043 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,808 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 19,816 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,368 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 1,326.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,702 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 38,778 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 596.6% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 55,730 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 47,730 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the second quarter worth $2,576,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $51.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.28. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $68.28.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.94.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

