Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Short Interest Update

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 84.4% from the August 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Lynx Global Digital Finance stock remained flat at $$0.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.49.
