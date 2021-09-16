Macro Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Trading Down 0.6%

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.17. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06.

About Macro Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MCESF)

Macro Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to oil and gas industry. Its projects include Stonefell, Berland River B2, and Farrell Creek. The company was founded on January 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Fort St. John, Canada.

