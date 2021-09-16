Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,570 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 111,073 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after buying an additional 66,915 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 118,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.98. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.62 and a 1-year high of $51.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%.

