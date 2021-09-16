Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $576,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 57,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 290.5% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,298,000 after buying an additional 20,515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $132.71 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $83.92 and a twelve month high of $137.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.90 and its 200 day moving average is $130.57.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

