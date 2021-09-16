Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $54.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MARA. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.
MARA opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.63 and a beta of 4.54. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $57.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.03.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at about $31,399,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,299,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,395,000 after acquiring an additional 27,939 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at about $804,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at about $75,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.44% of the company’s stock.
About Marathon Digital
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
