Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $54.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MARA. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

MARA opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.63 and a beta of 4.54. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $57.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.03.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Digital will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at about $31,399,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,299,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,395,000 after acquiring an additional 27,939 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at about $804,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at about $75,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

