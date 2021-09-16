Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $87.00. The stock had previously closed at $34.68, but opened at $36.01. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $35.75, with a volume of 25,583 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MARA. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $31,399,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,065,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,299,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,395,000 after purchasing an additional 27,939 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $804,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $75,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.63 and a beta of 4.54.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

