Marcum Wealth LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $116.57 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $77.36 and a 1 year high of $119.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.05 and its 200-day moving average is $114.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

