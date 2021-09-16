Marcum Wealth LLC Has $316,000 Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in ASML by 159.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,371,000 after buying an additional 26,233 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 759.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 9.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of ASML by 11.0% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 28,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $889.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $785.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $688.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $351.09 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.43 billion, a PE ratio of 64.87, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $748.25.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

