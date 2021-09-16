Marcum Wealth LLC Has $845,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,059 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,989,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,101,000 after purchasing an additional 358,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,069,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,120,000 after purchasing an additional 154,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.70 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

