Marcum Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $231.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $162.85 and a 1 year high of $234.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

