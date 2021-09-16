Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 155 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,017 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,052,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,472 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,637,396 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $933,693,000 after buying an additional 270,093 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $897,392,000 after purchasing an additional 718,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $816,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,655 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,848,720 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $791,758,000 after purchasing an additional 260,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $212.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.09 and its 200 day moving average is $201.64. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $117.25 and a 12 month high of $228.72.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $5,822,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,230,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,305 shares of company stock worth $40,748,841 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Truist boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.31.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.