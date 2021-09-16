MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Up 5.2%

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) shares rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.65. Approximately 8,102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,018,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

MKTW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James assumed coverage on MarketWise in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in MarketWise by 50.0% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MarketWise by 59.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 92,229 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 34,458 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketWise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

