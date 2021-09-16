Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.25

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 17846 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAKSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.75, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

