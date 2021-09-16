Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

MAKSY stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.84. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marks and Spencer Group (MAKSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.