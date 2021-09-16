Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 170.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $28,000. Robbins Farley LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $359.77 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $210.18 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $111.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $364.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.22.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.30.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.