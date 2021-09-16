Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $1.53 Million Position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF stock opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.41. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $25.21.

