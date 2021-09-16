Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $3.71 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWS opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.38. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $24.22.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

