Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Marriott International by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Marriott International by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,288,000 after acquiring an additional 21,277 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $144.04. The stock had a trading volume of 48,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,312. The company has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.49 and a beta of 1.86. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.92 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.