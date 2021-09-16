Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRETF shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of MRETF opened at $9.44 on Thursday. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $13.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46.

Martinrea International, Inc is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

