Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.350-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.78. 23,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,604,225. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.76 and a 200 day moving average of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of -130.13, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.38.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,125 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

