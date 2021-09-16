MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $25.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 73.51% and a net margin of 10.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.5% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after buying an additional 60,360 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1,364.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 157,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 146,322 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter valued at $3,322,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 109,216.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 14.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and produces boats under two product brands, MasterCraft and Aviar .

