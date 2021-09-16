Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 14,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 38,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20.

About Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of precious metal properties. It focuses on the gold mineralization at Rajapalot project and the mafic-hosted Rompas gold-uranium vein-style project. The company was founded by Mark Stephen Saxon on March 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

