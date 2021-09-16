MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) and Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) Head to Head Contrast

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) and Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get MedAvail alerts:

MedAvail has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progressive Care has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MedAvail and Progressive Care’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedAvail $13.97 million 7.67 -$26.81 million ($3.80) -0.86 Progressive Care $38.94 million 0.44 -$1.45 million N/A N/A

Progressive Care has higher revenue and earnings than MedAvail.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.8% of MedAvail shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of MedAvail shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MedAvail and Progressive Care, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MedAvail 0 1 1 0 2.50 Progressive Care 0 0 0 0 N/A

MedAvail presently has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 167.58%. Given MedAvail’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MedAvail is more favorable than Progressive Care.

Profitability

This table compares MedAvail and Progressive Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedAvail -259.56% -77.27% -62.84% Progressive Care -1.07% N/A -6.70%

Summary

MedAvail beats Progressive Care on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. The company was founded on April 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Progressive Care Company Profile

Progressive Care, Inc. engages in the provision of prescription pharmaceuticals specializing in health practice risk management, compounded medications, the sale of anti-retroviral medications and related medication therapy management, through its subsidiary . The was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in North Miami Beach, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.