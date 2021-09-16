Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Holdings Decreased by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Medpace by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their price target on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $227,522.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,499,596.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 9,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.86, for a total value of $1,699,481.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $128,510,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,136 shares of company stock valued at $42,825,194. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Medpace stock traded up $5.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $184.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,332. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.05. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.48 and a fifty-two week high of $198.03.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.