Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Lowered by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 2.5% of Apriem Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,390 shares of company stock valued at $14,140,470. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,895. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $175.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.94 and a 200-day moving average of $125.83.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

