Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 62 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total transaction of $170,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,411 shares of company stock worth $1,800,404. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $195.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.01 and a 52 week high of $199.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.54.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

